Do you have rooks nesting near you?

Argyll Bird Club is appealing for volunteers to help carry out a survey of rooks nesting in the region and would like to hear from people who have the birds nesting near them.

The last full survey of rooks was carried out in 1975, when 3,217 nests were found in 78 rookeries.

Rooks nest throughout Argyll, but are mainly found in Kintyre, Cowal and on Islay.

They are found on most of the other Argyll islands, but do not nest on Colonsay, Coll and Tiree. They also nest near agricultural land in north Argyll.

The bird club (

www.argyllbirdclub.org) has decided to organise the count as rooks have declined elsewhere in Scotland since the beginning of the century.

Surveys by the British Trust for Ornithology suggest the Scottish population has declined by around 40 per cent in the past 15 years.

However, several new nesting sites have been found in Argyll in recent years.

The Argyll Bird Club hopes to count all of the known rookeries in Argyll during April to see if numbers have changed in the west. If you know of nesting rooks near you, please let the club know by emailing them at argyllrookeries@outlook.com.