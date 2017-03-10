Council agrees £1 million extra for Highland roads

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The Highland Council has agreed an additional £1 million capital to improve roads.

The Scottish Government announced on February 2 an additional capital grant for Highland Council of £2.046 million for 2017/18 and elected members have agreed to allocate £1 million of this to roads.

The 2017 Strategic Timber Transport Fund (STTF), managed by Forestry Commission Scotland, is set to offer £7.85 million of co-funding support to projects that strengthen public roads and reduce disruption by timber haulage.

The Highland Council said it is well placed to attract this match funding and would ‘make every effort to secure this potential additional investment’.

The council is also working with the Scottish Road Works Commissioner to deliver ‘improved co-ordination and co-operation’ with utility companies undertaking works on roads.

Deploying additional inspection resources is said to increase the monitoring and drive improvements in the standards of road works and re-instatements.

Utility companies will also be encouraged to minimise the disruption caused to the road using public by reducing the duration of works and, wherever possible, reinstating works to a permanent standard at the same time.

The council approved an additional £24.520 million in December 2015 for roads, bridges and piers to be included in the capital plan, together with an additional provision of £1.6 million for minor flood works over 10 years.

Caol and Mallaig councillor and chairman of community services committee, Allan Henderson, said: ‘We have nearly 7,000km of roads in the Highlands and this network is vital to our rural communities and lifeline services. Every penny invested in maintaining this critical network also helps to support our tourism and business economy as well as improve connectivity for everyone in the Highlands.’

Budget leader Councillor Bill Fernie added: ‘We have already committed a significant amount of capital investment into our road infrastructure over the next few years and this is an opportunity to add to that investment and attract additional match funding.’