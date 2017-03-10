Commercial approach to brown bin waste will protect services and jobs – Higland Council

plans to charge for garden waste to be uplifted could help generate more than half a million pounds, according to the Highland Council.

From July, anyone wishing to have their brown bin emptied will have to pay a £30 annual fee to the council.

A council spokesman confirmed that the new ‘commercial approach’ to garden waste was decided unanimously by councillors at a meeting on February 16 and says the scheme could generate an estimated £660,000 which would help meet the council’s £20 million funding gap and save jobs.

Allan Henderson, chairman of the community services committee, explained: ‘Savings made by charging for brown bins helps to sustain around 25 to 30 jobs and protect services. The alternative option was to stop the brown bin collection service altogether or make cuts to other services.

‘When we have consulted with the public, most people have indicated that they would be prepared to pay a bit more for some services in order to protect services and jobs.’

He continued: ‘The brown bins were originally introduced as part of a Scotland-wide initiative to reduce waste going to landfill sites. Not everyone has a brown bin and therefore it is only fair that people who benefit from this service should pay a small fee to continue getting it, especially when we have been trying to manage a huge budget gap and make difficult choices about where to cut services.

‘The council is rightly moving to a more commercial approach in order to continue to provide services in the face of continuing reductions in budgets and increasing costs.’

Initial modelling has taken place which has identified that £660,000 net additional income could be generated based on a 33 per cent uptake of the service within households that currently receive the free service.

A similar scheme was introduced by Angus Council in July 2016. The £30 per household charge has been identified to be at the lower end of charges where they have been introduced, and the council understands the average charge per household in England is £42.

The charge will not be introduced until July and the service will remain free until then. Should residents no longer wish to use the service, their brown bin will be picked up and removed.

Residents will still be able to dispose of garden waste free of charge at their local recycling centre.

A fact sheet with further information is available on the council website: www.highland.gov.uk/info/1063/rubbish_-_household_waste/738/changes_to_brown_bin_collections.