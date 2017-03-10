Burns supper proves huge success for pupils
As part of their Scottish studies, senior pupils at Oban High School put together an outstanding Burns supper with music, song and – most importantly – delicious food. The pupils from fifth and sixth year enjoyed the event, and gained experience in many different areas of the curriculum.