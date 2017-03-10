Arinagour junior chefs are hot stuff

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Arinagour school’s primary four, six and seven pupils enjoyed four trips to the Coll Hotel to participate in junior chef training sessions.

With the guidance of owner and chef Julie Oliphant, chef Graham Griffiths and hotel manager Laura Oliphant, the pupils developed skills in food preparation. They identified ingredients, units of measure and equipment used in the cooking process. They also learned about cleanliness, hygiene and safety.

P1 and P2 pupils joined the senior pupils as guests to sample the meals that had been prepared.