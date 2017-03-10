£3 billion investment in the Highlands’ visitor journey

The Highlands’ tourism industry stands to benefit from investment of more than £3 billion over the next three years, a joint initiative between VisitScotland and its key local and national partners has revealed.

The updated Tourism Development Framework, first published in 2013, aims to highlight the importance of the visitor economy within the wider investment and infrastructure plans of local and national agencies.

The £3 billion figure for the Highlands represents overall public and private sector investment in major infrastructure projects being delivered across the region that is expected to have an impact on the visitor economy and support tourism growth.

The Glen Nevis heritage/conservation project is to benefit from the investment, as well as hotel and other accommodation improvements on Skye.

Scott Armstrong, VisitScotland Regional Partnerships Director, said: ‘The visitor economy in the Highlands causes a ripple effect that touches every industry, business and community in the region. Realising its growth potential to 2020 through the planning system is an important opportunity to grasp, especially in our challenging economic climate.’