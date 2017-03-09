Workshop hits the right notes

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Recently at Taynuilt village hall, 30 singers from various parts of Argyll took part in a harmony singing workshop, under the auspices of ‘Scotland Sings’, with tutors and well-known musicians Rory Haye and Maeve MacKinnon. During the workshop, three new songs from top songwriters Eric Bogle, Rab Noakes and Alyth McCormick kept the singers busy. The event was voted a success.