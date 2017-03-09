What’s on: all that’s happening around the region

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Staff and volunteer members of Lochaber Sensory Care for sight and hearing support will be in Ardnamurchan on Monday March 13.

The team will be at Acharachle Medical Practice from 10.30am until 11.30am and at Dailmhor Care Home in Strontian from 12.30pm until 1.30pm.

At each venue the LSC representatives will be offering help and advice to those with a sight or hearing loss.

They will also supply NHS hearing aids and batteries, provide re-tubing for the hearing aids, and assist with an difficulties in this regard.

The Glasgow Gaelic Musical Association is holding its annual concert tomorrow night in Glasgow University Chapel at 7.30pm.

In addition to items from the choir, soloists will be Eilidh Cormack, Catherine Tinney, Fergus Thomson and Jeremy Levif.

Entry is by donation and there is free parking at the university. Following the concert there will be an informal ceilidh with a raffle in the licensed Gilchrist Club.

Lochaber Hope are hosting a ‘pudding and pampering day’ tomorrow (Friday March 10) from noon to 3pm.

The event, which will take place at their premises on Belford Road, will mark the official launch of their Women’s Space programme. There will be a zumba taster session, yoga, facials, light bites and cakes, as well as massage and nails.

Caol Primary School’s spring fete will take place on Saturday March 25.

There will be hot drinks and food on sale, as well as home baking and bottle and raffle stalls. Face painting and glitter tattoos, craft stalls, a bouncy castle, beat the goalie and zumba demonstrations will provide fun for all the family. Sammy

Cameron’s freshly made doughnuts will also be available.

Funds raised from the event at the school, from 11am to 1pm, will go towards transport for the children on school trips.