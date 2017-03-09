Wanted: new engineering apprentices

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) is encouraging candidates looking for careers in engineering to apply for its 2017 apprenticeship and its trainee programmes before the application deadline on March 19.

SSEN is looking for apprentices and trainee engineers to be based in its network areas in the north of Scotland, and in particular Oban, Fort William, Islay, the Isle of Mull and Bute.

Applicants to the engineering craft apprenticeship can specialise in power distribution, undertaking a four-year programme to gain the knowledge and skills to build, repair and maintain the circuits that deliver electricity to homes and businesses across the network.

The three-year trainee programme includes course-based learning while completing practical exercises in jointing, metering and overhead lines.

Both learning programmes offer candidates an excellent opportunity to gain a career within an exciting industry where they can truly make a difference every day.

Trainees on SSEN’s apprenticeship programme are provided with the opportunity to achieve a qualification and an SVQ. Candidates will study towards a minimum HNC-level qualification with an academic provider, fully funded by the company.

Bev Keogh, director of Networks Business Assurance at SSEN, said: ‘Our industry provides many interesting, challenging and rewarding opportunities but recent research shows that 20 per cent of the workforce in the energy and utilities sector is due to retire by 2023 – leaving a significant skills gap that we must work hard to address.

‘The industry is changing and we need to adapt in response to this, filling the gap with strong, capable people to be able to sustain our business going forward.

‘You can kickstart a rewarding career by applying to SSEN’s apprenticeship and trainee engineer programmes which allow people of all ages and skill levels the opportunity to develop by earning and learning at the same time. These types of programmes are vital to both the success of our company and our industry.’

For more information on the engineering craft apprenticeship and trainee engineer programme, go to ssen.co.uk/careers.

SSEN is partnering with the Energy and Utilities Skills Partnership to build and launch the first ever joint Workforce Renewal and Skills Strategy.

As part of the partnership, SSEN has committed to a new 12-month pilot programme that seeks to encourage people into careers in the industry.

For more information, visit news.ssen.co.uk/news/all-articles/2017/02/eu-skills/.