Students make a splash for health challenge

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Despite the temperature being more Arctic than Alicante, staff and students at the Scottish Association for Marine Science (SAMS UHI) at Dunstaffnage took part in the Healthy, Happy

You challenge by taking a dip in the sea.

The initiative, organised by the University of the Highlands and Islands and

the Highlands and Islands Student Association, challenged institutes within the university partnership to clock up 773 miles – the

distance linking every campus by road – to give a combined university distance of 10,822 miles between February 20 and March 3. Activities could be recorded by distance or time.

During Healthy, Happy You SAMS UHI staff and students took part in indoor football, running, hill climbing, Meta-

fit, yoga, swimming and cycling.

The event incorporated the national University Mental Health Day, which took place on on Thursday, March 2.