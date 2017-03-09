Scotland’s gamekeepers in Perth for anniversary

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Gamekeepers, stalkers and fishing ghillies were in Perth last Friday (March 3) as the country’s foremost gamekeeping body celebrated its 20th anniversary at McDiarmid Park.

The Scottish Gamekeepers’ Association (SGA) was formed in 1997 to represent the country’s gamekeepers, stalkers, river and land ghillies, wildlife managers and rangers at Scotland’s new parliament.

From attending its first Game Fair at Scone with a scout tent and six borrowed straw bales, the Perth-based organisation has grown to encompass a membership of over 5,300 people Scotland-wide.

On Friday, the conference address was given by Cabinet Secretary for Environment, Climate Change and Land Reform, Roseanna Cunningham MSP.

SGA chairman Alex Hogg, a gamekeeper for 40 years, said: ‘In that 20 years, I think the SGA has become a respected rural stakeholder providing an honest perspective of land management, straight from the people living and working on the ground.’