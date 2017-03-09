Plockton Music School’s tour dates announced

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Dates for a musical tour aimed at helping to raise funds as well as meeting up with old friends have been announced.

The concert tour by the S6 students of Sgoil Chiùil Na Gàidhealtachd takes place between March 27 and 30 and will see them head south to the Scottish Borders.

The youngsters are also planning a visit to Glasgow and the National Piping Centre.

The concert at the centre is a fundraiser for the Friends of Plockton Music School, a charitable trust which provides financial support for the touring and recording activities of the centre.

The bill that evening will be shared with former students of

the centre, and topped off by the exciting quartet of Innes Watson, Mike Vass, Innes White and Michael Ferrie.

For more information on the Friends of Plockton Music School, visit www.fpms.org.uk.