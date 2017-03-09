Onich man’s court case continued

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

A man from Onich accused of threatening behaviour will have to wait until May to defend his alleged actions.

The case against the 77-year-old accused of threatening neighbours and repeatedly brandishing a working chainsaw towards them has been continued until then.

Thomas Allan Kirsop attended Fort William Sheriff Court last Thursday (March 2) in relation to several offences which reportedly took place between January 1, 2015, and June 8, 2016, in the village.

The case is next scheduled to be heard on May 25.