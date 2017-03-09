Oban High pipped for rugby semi-final place

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Students from Oban High School met their Glasgow Warriors heroes this week as they competed in the quarter-final of the ScottishPower Warriors Rugby Championships at Scotstoun stadium yesterday (Wednesday).

Represented by their three teams of S1 (boys), S2 (boys) and under-15s (girls), Oban were treated to a guided tour of Scotstoun stadium and received pre-match advice from Scottish rugby ambassador, former Scotland international Alastair Kellock, who was accompanied by Glasgow Warriors players Sean Lamont and Leonardo Sarto.

Ultimately, Oban were pipped to the post for a place in the semi-finals, as Wallace High School from Stirling triumphed in a thrilling round of quarter-final matches that also saw Duncanrig High School, Eastwood High School and St Thomas of Glasgow narrowly miss out on a semi-final spot.

Kellock said: ‘Oban High School can be really proud of their efforts today as they worked incredibly hard and showed off some excellent skills on an outstanding day of rugby.

‘It’s great to see the next generation of players coming through and it’s been great helping give all the kids a taste of what it’s like to play for a professional club. I hope to see them back as part of next year’s tournament.’

Keith Anderson, chief corporate officer with ScottishPower, said: ‘We’re delighted to continue working with the Glasgow Warriors to help promote rugby in schools and the increase in the number of the teams entering the competition this year has been wonderful to see.

‘The ScottishPower Warriors Rugby Championship is a fantastic opportunity for schools to encourage students to get active through sport as well as providing them the chance to play rugby at the home of one of Europe’s premier clubs.’

Designed to promote active, healthy lifestyles among young people across Scotland, the ScottishPower Warriors Rugby Championship is a fundamental part of ScottishPower’s three-year sponsorship of Glasgow Warriors and its commitment to supporting grassroots sport in Scotland.