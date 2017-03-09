NHS warns of telephone scam

NHS Highland has called for extra vigilance after learning scammers are targeting individuals via telephone.

The health service has been alerted to a phone scam happening in the area where members of the public are receiving calls from people claiming to be from their local GP practice.

A spokesperson from NHS said: ‘So far we have been informed of calls in the Badenoch and Strathspey area and in Skye. The caller is reportedly asking questions about the person’s medical condition before going on to ask about their specific medication and advising them to buy herbal medication.

‘Please be advised that under no circumstances would the NHS or any company we work with be advising patients to buy herbal medication rather than what they have already been prescribed.

‘If anyone contacts you trying to do this do not engage, hang up the call and alert the NHS counter-fraud team.’

The NHS counter-fraud team can be contacted on 08000 151628.