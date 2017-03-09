Lochaber smelter boss delighted at public sector bodies’ support

The latest stage in the GFG Alliance’s planned development of Lochaber smelter got under way on Friday (March 3) when discussions began over the proposed alloy wheel plant at the site.

Fergus Ewing, cabinet secretary for rural economy, chaired a meeting of the newly formed Lochaber Delivery Group (LDG), which aims to support the setting up of the new plant over the next couple of years by providing housing, training and infrastructure.

The LDG, made up of Highland Council, Highlands and Islands Enterprise and other public sector bodies, met with GFG Alliance executive chairman Sanjeev Gupta to discuss the plans to safeguard jobs and boost the local economy.

Mr Gupta said: ‘I’ve never seen so many public bodies coming together. It’s very encouraging. People here are enthusiastic about making this work.’

Training and employment was a major focus at the meeting, with representatives from West Highland College and Skills Development Scotland present.

Mr Gupta said he would like to employ and train as many local workers as is feasible.

He said: ‘Local people are in the best place for us. We will be mapping the skills that we need and where we can get them from. There will be some very specialised jobs and this is not a very industrialised part of the country so we will need to cast the net wider and hire from other areas as well.

‘We will be looking for a very specific skill set which is hard to generate as there’s no national pool. Training somebody will take over a year if we are starting from scratch but we have a couple of years to get this done. All of the training will be done in the Highlands.’

Addressing the skills gap is key for the business and the main focus of the Gupta family trust, which works to provide youngsters with training and access to courses to build skills and knowledge.

Mr Gupta added: ‘It’s a 24-month process to get fully up and running but we have already started advertising jobs.’

In terms of infrastructure, Mr Gupta emphasised the importance of a local port and said work would be done to improve the port at Corpach for the purposes of importing and exporting goods from the smelter and alloy company. He also said that road and rail links would have to be looked into, and Transport Scotland was also represented at the meeting.

Highland Council leader Margaret Davidson said this is ‘the largest inward investment project which the Highland Council has dealt with in Lochaber and one of the largest ever in the Highlands’.

She added: ‘It shows that the area is very much open for business. The Lochaber Delivery Group is an excellent innovation and the council is pleased to be part of taking this transformational project forward.’

Charlotte Wright, interim HIE chief executive, said: ‘The delivery group has an important role in helping to facilitate the company’s growth in Lochaber and I am very pleased to be part of that.’

The LDG will meet again in May and communication is to be kept open with various community groups.

During his visit, Mr Ewing also switched on one of the new £10 million bio-diesel plants at the smelter, which will boost renewable energy onsite, making it the UK’s greenest metal-production factory.

These bio-diesel power plants will help production to be sustained during drier spells and will also supply the grid when needed.

This is part of a nationwide network of planned plants, which are a key aspect of the GFG Alliance’s Greensteel strategy for environmental metal production and also includes recycling of scrap and used metals.

Mr Ewing said: ‘This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for Lochaber. In nearly three decades in politics, there has never been an opportunity that is so ambitious and exciting, and it’s terrific to be here at the birth of it.’

He added: ‘It fits with the natural resources we have here in Lochaber and plays to our strengths.’