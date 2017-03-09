Landscaper banned from driving for three years

A procurator fiscal told a man accused of drink driving: ‘You find yourself between a rock and a hard place,’ after he claimed he deliberately failed a breath test.

Alan Tomlin, 52, was found to have almost double the legal amount of alcohol in his system after he was tested by police officers outside his home on December 28, 2016.

Fort William Sheriff Court, pictured, heard last Friday March 3 that Tomlin had been at the Rangers v Hibernian game at Ibrox with his son and his son’s friend.

The three travelled by train to the city and that Tomlin had driven him and his son from their house on Camanachd Crescent to Fort William train station because his son was on crutches after breaking his foot a week beforehand.

Constables Ian MacLennan, 30, and Neil Holmes, 27, gave evidence that an anonymous phone tip-off had been received to the effect that Tomlin was drinking on the return train journey.

Shortly after 10pm, the officers followed Tomlin, who drove the two-minute journey to his home, before using their blue lights as they arrived at his address.

When the officers asked Tomlin if he had been at the football, he said: ‘How do you know that?’ The officers explained the tip-off and at that point Tomlin asked if he could help his son up the flight of 20 stairs into his house.

Tomlin said he told his son ‘watch this’, ran up the stairs and took two large drinks of Famous Grouse which had been opened from the previous night before returning outside.

Tomlin admitted to the officers he had one can of beer on the train but failed to mention he had consumed alcohol in the past 20 minutes, which is a statutory requirement when police are breathalysing someone.

Tomlin said he drank the whisky to teach the police a lesson because they had pulled him over a few times while he was driving and that they seemed to have a thing against him. He said it was these drinks which caused the inflated reading of 34mg of alcohol in his system when the legal limit is 22mg.

Fiscal Ross Carvel said either Tomlin had actually driven under the influence and made up the story to avoid prosecution or that he had tried to interfere with the course of justice.

Sheriff William Taylor said: ‘What is a tell-tale sign for me is the application of common sense. If the accused had consumed two large gulps of Famous Grouse, the police officers would have been overwhelmed by the smell of fresh whisky on his breath and would have commented on it.’

The sheriff then found Tomlin, who was hoping to have his landscape contract taken on by the Highland Council, guilty.

He disqualified Tomlin for driving for three years and issued a fine of £500.