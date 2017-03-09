Lack of notification sees Oban health consultation ‘deserted’

A consultation to steer the Health and Social Care Partnership was ‘deserted’, after the Integrated Joint Board failed to notify the public of the meeting through the press or on social media.

The events, of which Oban was the first, promised to allow people to have their say on the future services that people felt the IJB should deliver. One attendee said he only found out about the meeting by chance on the Monday afternoon.

Sam Leddy, a volunteer health representative told The Oban Times that there were 15 people at the meeting while he was there.

He continued: ‘The people I spoke to enjoyed the meeting. But there was very little time to get ready for it as the information about it was put out quite late in the day, especially for the Oban meeting.

‘But there are plenty other meetings around the area if anyone would like to be involved. As an older man, it is important that younger people get involved to make the decisions – otherwise they will be made for you.’

Neither the IJB or the HSCP partnership has a website, but both have pages on Argyll and Bute Council’s pages. A post under the news section was updated on February 27 – two days before the meetings began.

It states: ‘We really want to hear your views and ideas on this over the next few weeks, especially in relation to what services are important to you and where you think we can do things differently to improve your experience of care and make more effective use of our budget.’

At the time of going to press, the first five of the eight meetings had already taken place.

Kieron Green, chairman of the IJB, said: ‘We will be meeting later this month to consider the Quality and Finance Plan for 2017/2018 which includes a number of proposals made by locality planning groups.

‘The event in Oban last week, along with others across Argyll and Bute, will help inform us of the priorities and views of the public on health and social care services.

‘It was important that we had this information prior to any decisions being taken, and further engagement events will follow.’

Argyll and Bute MSP Michael Russell added: ‘I think the IJB is trying to communicate with people but there is some way to go before that communication feels meaningful and is as helpful to the board as it should be. Meetings such as the series of “conversation cafes” , while well meant, don’t really cut it and appear to be gimmicks.’