Islanders warned of email scam

Trading Standards at Comhairle nan Eilean Siar (Western Isles Council) are advising consumers not to respond to a scam email titled Re: Council Tax Refund.



The message claims to be from tax.gov.uk and states you are being issued a refund of £341.04.

A spokesperson said: ‘This is a phishing email and our best advice is not to respond to it and to delete this message.

‘If you have clicked on the link marked FORM within the message text and have given any financial details, you should contact your bank immediately.’