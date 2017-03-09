How well do you know Oban? Where would you find this?

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Oban Times readers are invited to send in their photographs of mystery locations around Argyll for our new weekly competition to guess ‘Where is this?’

Here is an easy one to get you started: where is this?

Clue: this feathered marauder preys on fish suppers.

The answer, and winner, will be published in next week’s paper and on our website, and any fiendish photographs can be emailed to editor@obantimes.co.uk