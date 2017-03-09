Funeral for football stalwart takes place today

The life of a ‘true gentleman’ and ‘genuinely nice guy’ will be celebrated today (March 9).

Former vice-chairman of Fort William Football club (FWFC) David MacDonald tragically died last week.

Described as a football stalwart, David was a regular contributor of sports reports to The Oban Times. His funeral mass is to take place at St John’s Church in Caol at 11am.

FWFC wrote on its Facebook page on March 2: ‘It is with deepest sadness and sorrow that we announce the passing of our friend and former vice chairman, David MacDonald.

‘David was a stalwart supporter of Fort William FC and contributed in so many ways to the club, as match day reporter and announcer, historian and social media coordinator.

David’s shouts of “Refereeee!”, when he disputed the decisions of the match day official, will forever echo around Claggan Park.

‘Our thoughts today are with his family. David, we will all miss you.’

The Oban Times offers its sympathy to the family, friends and colleagues of Mr MacDonald.