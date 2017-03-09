Fort William man allowed to change plea

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

A man accused of setting off a smoke grenade in a licensed premises has had his guilty plea successfully withdrawn.

Alasdair Greens, from

Kennedy Road, attended Fort William Sheriff Court in relation to an incident on September 11 last year.

The 20-year-old previously admitted setting off the ‘grenade’ in the pub, causing it to be evacuated, via letter.

But at the hearing on February 28, solicitor Hamish Melrose asked for the plea to be removed as it had been lodged prior to Greens receiving any legal advice.

Sheriff William Taylor accepted the request and ordered Greens to reappear back in court on March 28.