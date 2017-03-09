Commuters left in the dark over bus timetable changes

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

A consultation event was held in Fort William on Wednesday (March 1) in a bid to shed light on changes to bus services.

But a local councillor says he remains concerned as he believes local bus users are no clearer on what is happening and how the changes will affect them.

Highland Council public transport contracts have been renewed, with changes expected to take effect in April, as reported in last week’s Oban Times.

The council says it is pleased to have been able to retain the same level of service on the majority of routes but, owing to financial constraints, some have been reduced.

Many bus routes in the Highlands are operated commercially – ie, without council support. Contracts are then awarded by the council for the routes which are not run commercially. Stagecoach and Shiel buses have been bidding for these contracts and as a result some of them will change hands.

On February 20, Stagecoach released its new timetables where it was revealed, among other changes, it will no longer operate a Sunday service.

On March 1, the company parked up on Fort William High Street to allow concerned bus users to find out more.

Despite these efforts, Councillor Brian Murphy believes people are still only getting ‘half the picture’.

He told The Oban Times: ‘What I have been trying to get is an integrated timetable with both the Stagecoach services and Shiel.

‘There is no legal framework preventing this from happening. It is just someone needs to do the work. That would give people a better idea of all the changes.

‘My own opinion is that the situation is not satisfactory. I think there needs to be legislation reintroduced to regulate the services. Operators have all the power and as our budgets are getting squeezed there is very little the council can do.

‘I would like the council to look in greater detail at running the service themselves. In Edinburgh, the service is still in public hands and it turns a profit of £4 million. The Western Isles are doing something similar. You couldn’t get two more different places who are managing it, so why can’t we?

‘At the moment I would not say we are getting value for money.’

Councillor Ben Thompson says his biggest concern is the lack of mutual bus passes which could bring a huge problem for shift workers.

He added: ‘Sheil Buses have told me they are going to do a similar event to Stagecoach, but they are being delayed because the routes are not registered.

‘Another aspect is that the high school will be going to a four-and-a-half-day week so it can’t be a carbon copy of the timetable.’

Iain Beaton, operations manager with Stagecoach for Skye and Fort William, represented the company at the event on Fort William High Street. He was pleased with the turnout and said the majority of comments people raised, made sense.

Benny MacDonald is part of the Lochaber Bus User’s Group, he said there is a lack of transparency but it is good a local company is able to compete. Benny also urged people to attend the group’s next meeting which will take place on March 21.

Eileen Simmonds from Caol uses the bus three to four times a week while her daughter uses the service every day.

She said: ‘People who want to get to the medical centre will have real problems now. There is no service between 3pm and 4pm because of the school run so if you have an appointment at that time it is not going to be possible.’

Jan MacLugash from Banavie says she is lucky because she has a car and can drive.

She added: ‘It is the route from Fort William to Inverness I am worried about. Looking at the new services, it is not possible for people visiting folk in Raigmore to get the bus up to Inverness, do their visiting, and make it for the bus home again. It is just not on.’

Hazel Hannah travelled by bus from South Laggan into Fort William for the consultation.

She said: ‘These changes are to come into play in April. The tourist season is just about to start up and I can’t tell my boss what shifts I am going to be available for because I depend on the bus and I don’t know what time I can actually make it there.’

The shop worker added: ‘There are rumours that Shiel will copy the timetable used by Stagecoach. Sometimes the buses are not as reliable as they should be so a bit of competition is good. If this makes Shiel and Stagecoach improve their services then great but the fact there is such little information feels like we’re jumping out of the frying pan and into the fire.’

Rhona Grant is angered that the Sunday service currently offered by Stagecoach from Fort William to Kinlochleven is going to stop.

She added: ‘It is like going back in time to when the church ran the only Sunday service but these decisions are commercial, not religious. I live up a hill and walk when I can but rely a lot on the buses to get home from work. I am most concerned about young people losing their independence, they won’t be able to go anywhere.’