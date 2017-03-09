Canopy plans withdrawn after concerns are voiced

An application to install a £95,000 canopy in Cameron Square has been withdrawn, writes Monica Gibson.

The proposal to build a permanent structure just off the High Street was a joint venture between Fort William Town Team (FWTT) and Fort William Marina and Shoreline Company (FWMSC).

The suggestion was put forward following the inaugural visit by a cruise liner to Fort William in September 2016.

FWMSC secretary, Sarah Kennedy explained: ‘We had arranged for Scottish country dancers and musicians to entertain everyone in the town on the day, but because the weather was very rainy, we all got rather wet.

‘With seven cruise ships expected in 2017 we decided we needed a better solution. This resulted in a partnership between FWTT and FWMSC to see if we could put some kind of permanent canopy in Cameron Square’

An application for the canopy was submitted to Highland Council in December as well as appeals for funding in the hope of having it in place before the next cruise liner is set to arrive on May 10, 2017.

However, concerns had been raised by nearby shops and business owners that the structure could be so big that it would hide them from view and potentially hinder their footfall.

Sue Keen, from FWTT, said: ‘We have been overwhelmed by the support we have been given with regards this project, but we have taken the decision to withdraw the planning application because of a few concerns by the stakeholders immediately surrounding the square.

‘Based on the feedback we have received, we would like to take more time to consult with the stakeholders and the wider community to make sure we get this right for Fort William. We feel an undercover area in Cameron Square will be a positive step forward for the town centre and hope to resubmit a new application soon.’

The team now plans to consider a cost-effective temporary canopy while they consider options.

Anyone with suggestions, comments or ideas is asked to send them to Sarah Kennedy at info@fwmsc.co.uk.

Meanwhile, the next town team volunteer meeting is on Monday March 13 at 7pm in Council Chambers, Lochaber House.