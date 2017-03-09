Campers welcomed as new bye-laws come into effect

Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park Authority is reminding visitors that all kinds of camping are still welcome in the park as new camping bye-laws come into effect this month.

The seasonal bye-laws will manage pressures and damage caused by wild camping and fire-

lighting in less than four per cent of the national park. They came into effect on March 1.

Along side this, the park

authority has provided more than 300 camping and motorhome places in the bye-law zones, bookable through a new website.

Between March and September, people keen to camp or stay overnight in a motorhome or campervan at one of the many popular and picturesque lochside locations throughout the park can do so by buying a camping permit or booking a pitch at a campsite.

Alongside a comprehensive guide to all of the commercial campsites in the national park, permits are available online from the national park authority at www.lochlomond-trossachs.org/camping. In addition to the many privately-run campsites throughout the national park, there are low-cost, informal campsites with bookable pitches, parking, fresh water and toilets at Loch Chon and Loch Lubnaig in the Trossachs.

There is also Forestry Enterprise Scotland’s campsite at Sallochy on East Loch Lomond.

The bye-laws create four camping management zones which will be in place from March to September. To camp in these zones during this period, visitors will need to have a valid permit or stay over in a campsite.

Camping permits cost just £3 per tent, motorhome or campervan per night, and can be booked online up to eight weeks in advance.

The new campsite at Loch Chon costs £7 per adult per night, with under-16s going free. Costs at other privately-run campsites vary.

The bye-laws also cover firelighting. If you have a fire when you are camping, it should be small, under control and you should bring your own firewood.

Causing damage such as chopping trees for firewood is also a breach of the bye-laws.

In the most extreme cases of those who refuse to comply with the bye-laws, a report could be sent to the procurator fiscal, who could impose a potential fine of up to £500.

Any criminal record would be imposed at the court’s discretion.

Further information about camping in the national park, including the bye-laws, detailed maps of the camping management zones and the booking system for camping permits can be found at www.loch lomond-trossachs.org/camping.