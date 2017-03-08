Torlundy residents’ delight after BT problem solved

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

A Torlundy man has finally had his landline phone and broadband services reinstated, thanks to The Oban Times, after BT left him and his neighbour high and dry for more than three weeks.

Last week, The Oban Times reported online that David Hepburn and his neighbour Christina Stewart had been without landlines, and Mr Hepburn without any internet, since February 10, with each being given different information from BT as well as various dates and times for the problem being resolved, which never happened.

The problem has now been resolved and both neighbours have their services resumed.

Mr Hepburn said: ‘BT called me at 3.45pm yesterday (Monday March 6) to say the lines were back on. I was looking for my mobile phone when I heard the ringing but then I saw the flashing lights on the landline and realized it was that ringing. That was the first time I’ve heard that phone ring for weeks!’

He added that he was given compensation in the form of a reduction on his next bill.