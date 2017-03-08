Strontian Burns supper raised vital cash for Macmillan nurses

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The Strontian community have donated around £1,000 to Macmillan nurses.

Pat Adams organised a Burns supper to raise the money for the cancer nurses based in Fort William.

Local supermarkets donated the food for the Burns supper which was held in the Ariundle Centre in Strontian.

Mrs Adams handed over the cheque to the nurses at the Belford on Thursday (March 2).

She said: ‘I’ve been affected by cancer and a lot of Strontian people have as well. The Macmillan nurses have been good to them.’

She added that the Ariundle centre staff also wanted the money to go to the nurses.

Senior Macmillan nurse Derek McBride, who accepted the cheque on behalf of the team said: ‘Any kind of donation is gratefully received by the team.

‘We try to use any money as locally as possible. It can be used for equipment or for nurses outwith our team such as district nurses in terms of training and courses in treatment or palliative treatments so that our patients receive a high standard of care locally.’