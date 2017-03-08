Smelter chief delighted at first meeting of Lochaber Delivery Group

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Friday (March 3) saw the first meeting of the newly formed Lochaber Delivery Group which aims to support the setting up of an auto-components plant at the Lochaber Smelter through provision of housing, training and infrastructure.

Fergus Ewing, Cabinet secretary for Rural economy chaired the meeting, which saw Highland Council, Highlands and Islands Enterprise and other public sector bodies join GFG Alliance executive chairman Sanjeev Gupta to discuss the investment plans to safeguard jobs and boost the local economy.

Mr Gupta said: ‘I’ve never seen so many public bodies coming together. It’s very encouraging.’

Mr Ewing also switched on the new £10m bio-diesel plants at the smelter, which will boost renewable energy onsite, making it the UK’s Greenest metal-production factory.

