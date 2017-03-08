We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

#OT7DAYS OT Weather March 8

Cloudy

Maximum 9 °C

Minimum 5 °C

Wind 28mph NW

Bright and breezy with sunny spells and a few showers.

Today:

Bright with sunny spells and showers, these mainly across Argyll, where they could be heavy at times.

Windy with gales across the Isles for a time.

Tonight:

Some clear spells with further showers during the evening and night, again mainly across Argyll, perhaps merging into longer spells of rain at times.

Gales around exposed coasts.

Thursday:

Any showers soon dying out during the morning, then all parts dry and bright with increasing amounts of sunshine. Fresh westerly winds, easing during the afternoon. Maximum Temperature 10C.