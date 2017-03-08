New bid to restart Raasay healthcare discussion

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

A meeting aimed at reviving adequate nursing provision on the island of Raasay will be held on Friday (March 10).

Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch MSP Kate Forbes arranged the meeting, saying NHS Highland must ‘understand the challenges facing the island community’ rather than simply ‘imposing solutions’ from a distance.

Islanders have been without resident out-of-hours nursing provision since July 2015, and recruitment efforts since then have proved unsuccessful for a permanent nurse on the island.

Friday’s meeting, at which NHS Highland chairman David Alston will be present, is set to give Raasay residents the opportunity to have a direct input into the way forward.

Ms Forbes hopes that NHS Highland will ‘accept the need to revisit and reconsider’ what can be done.

The meeting will take place in Raasay Community Hall from 11am to 1pm.

Ms Forbes explained: ‘This has been a long time coming but I am pleased that the chairman of NHS Highland is coming at my invitation.

‘I have said for some time that we need to start again, that there is no point in NHS Highland imposing solutions on the community without understanding the challenges facing the community.

‘I hope that this meeting is the first meeting of a new process, during which the community can influence what healthcare they receive on the island – during hours, out of hours and emergency evacuation.’

Mr Alston added: ‘I very much look forward to the meeting on Friday. I do hope we can achieve a mutual understanding of the challenges we face and agree a realistic way forward. We have to find a sustainable solution that meets future needs both locally and across other parts of Highland.’