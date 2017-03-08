Lundavra children take matters into own hands to save butterfly plot

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Pupils from Lundavra Primary have raised nearly £600 to ‘keep their beloved madame butterfly alive’.

Last year Highland Council said they were going to turf over the butterfly flower garden on Lundavra Road as they could no longer afford the upkeep of it. As part of the Town Team’s Adopt A Plot scheme, the Primary 6 class adopted it.

Nicola MacMaster, primary six teacher at Lundavra Primary, told The Oban Times: ‘It was a fantastic project that the children got a lot out of. We worked alongside GardenStop and Fort William Town Team to prepare the ground and to plant hundreds of flowers in it. The children loved the experience last year and this year’s class have been just as enthusiastic about it.’

Not content with just saving the butterfly and maintaining it, the children were in a Fort William supermarket on Monday packing bags to help self fund the project.

Miss MacMaster continued: ‘Last year GardenStop donated the flowers for the butterfly and this year the class thought it would be a good idea to do some fundraising so that we were able to make a contribution toward the cost of the flowers.

‘The pupils are looking forward to making the butterfly look beautiful again when the warmer weather comes and it’s ready to be planted up.’

The 21 primary six pupils split into two shifts in Morrisons supermarket to pack grocery bags and managed to raise the ‘amazing total’ of £597.