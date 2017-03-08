Letters: Professor Emeritus Ian Reid

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Sir,

Your anonymous correspondent Cailleach struck a familiar chord in her commentary on the ‘Oban Bay pontoon saga’ (The Oban Times. March 2).

Since moving to Oban in 2008, we’ve been struck by the slow pace of developments. There is merit in taking care over decisions, of course, but being dilatory can mean missed opportunities that cause future grief.

The loss of funds that might have provided a much-needed bypass is the most obvious example, and the redevelopment of the White Building site could be another. The pontoons could prove to be an exception, though we won’t count the chickens until we have proof of hatching.

Cailleach has provided a useful insight into the reasons for the indecision that stalls so many projects in the town, pointing to bickering and infighting among those who deem themselves movers and shakers of the local community.

However, while she writes that the pontoon saga has a long history in recent times, I recall reading that McCaig and his family had a few local detractors and this suggests an even longer history of prevarication over local developments.

Professor Emeritus Ian Reid,

Firgrove Villa, Ardconnel Road, Oban.