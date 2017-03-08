Click Here for Announcements 09/03/17

BIRTHS

CACACE – Veronica (née Cumming) and Dario are delighted to announce the birth of their beautiful son Lucca Christopher Antonio at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow on February 27, 2017. First grandchild for Ian Cumming (Bearsden), Marion and Paul Shaw (Renfrew) and Catherine and Antonio (Milngavie) and first great-grandchild for Joan Sinclair (Renfrew).

GOLDEN WEDDING

CAMPBELL – MACLEAN – Christine and Tommy were married in Oban on March 4, 1967, by the late Rev Duncan MacCallum, Connel. Now living in Vancouver Island, Canada.

Congratulations from family and friends on this side of the Pond.

DEATHS

CRAWFORD — Madeline Helen, (Maddy). Peacefully after a short but bravely fought illness, at Crosshouse Hospital, Ayrshire, on Sunday March 5, 2017, surrounded by her family. Very dearly loved partner of Robert, loving mother of Cara and Lauren, proud grandmother of Sophie and Daisy-Mae. Eldest daughter of Archie and the late Maureen Crawford, much loved sister to David, Kevin, Angela and Bryan. Funeral Service will take place at 11am on Saturday March 11 at St. Brides R.C. Church, Greenlees Road, Cambuslang G72 8JB, and thereafter to St Mungo’s Chapel, Linn Crematorium, 413 Lainshaw Drive, Glasgow G45 9SP, arriving 12 noon. Family flowers only.

CUNNINGHAM – Peacefully, after a short illness at the Lorn and Islands Hospital, Oban, on Wednesday March 1, 2017, Jim, much loved husband of Anne and father of Cindy and Rory, Gramps to Hannah, Sarah, Rachel and Fraser and Great Gramps to Molly. Will be sadly missed. Funeral service will take place on Thursday March 9 at 3.30pm at Clydebank Crematorium. Family flowers only. Memorial service to be held at Kilbrandon Church, Isle of Seil on Friday March 10 at 1pm.

HOPPER – Fred lately of Arduaine, Argyll, born in Sunderland in July 1920, passed away peacefully on Wednesday February 22 2017, at the age of 96. Fred is preceded by his wife Cathy Hopper (née McKinnon) who died in 1987 having returned from Canada with Fred to her native Oban for their retirement. Fred is fondly remembered by his nephews Clive and Quentin Kefford and his four great nieces Claudia, Madeline, Sophie and Lucy. His funeral will be held at Cardross Crematorium on Friday March 17 at 12.15pm. His family want to thank all Fred’s friends and neighbours for their kindness and friendship to him over many years.

LAWSON – Peacefully at RAH, Paisley on March 2, 2017, aged 70 years, James Lawson (Jimmy) formerly of Stoddarts, beloved husband of Linda, much loved dad to Andrew, Glenn and Duncan, a dear father-in-law, grandpa, brother, brother-in-law and uncle. Sadly missed.

MACLENNAN – Peacefully at Moss Park Care Home, Caol on Friday February 17, 2017 aged 78, Catrina MacLennan beloved wife of Donald and mother of Alister. Sadly missed.

MACLEOD – Margaret MacLeod (née Weir) passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 5, loving wife of Archie, dear sister to Jean and Liz, adoring aunt to her nieces and nephews.

MEYER-ANDREWS – NOW IN THE ARMS OF YAHWEH.

Robert Barry Meyer-andrews, aged 59 years. A loving and much loved husband and dad to Susan and Erin. So sorely missed – free to fly at last. Funeral will be held on Tuesday March 14, 2017 at 1pm in Inverness Crematorium. Enquiries to John McLellan Funeral Directors, Fort William, Tel 01397 702128.

SHUTTLEWORTH – Peacefully at her home, An Airigh, Lochgair, on March 3, 2017, Rosemary Annie Shuttleworth, aged 84 years, beloved wife of Donald Shuttleworth, much loved mother of Donald Kenneth, Mhairi, Ruairidh and Kirsten and an adored granny and great granny. A dear neighbour and good friend to many. Funeral service in Tarbert Free Church, today Thursday, March 9, 2017 at 12.00 noon, thereafter to Carrick Cemetery, Tarbert. All friends are respectfully invited to attend.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

ANDERSON – The relatives of the late Mary Anderson (née Morrison), wish to thank everyone for their expressions of sympathy following their recent sad loss. Special thanks to the staff at Moss Park Care Home for their care and attention given to Mary. Thanks also to Rev Chris MacRae for his comforting service. Thanks to Funeral Directors Scott Greenlees at J McLellan & Co, Fort William and Alasdair MacRae, Stornoway for their professional funeral arrangements. Finally grateful thanks to all who joined with them to pay their last respects both in Moss Park Care Home and North Tolsta Cemetery.

BLACKWOOD – Jean and family of the late Robert would like to thank most sincerely all family, friends and neighbours for their support and sympathy in their recent sad bereavement. Many thanks to staff at Lorn and Islands and Mid Argyll hospitals for their care and kindness to Bob. Thanks also to Roddy and Fiona for efficient and helpful funeral arrangements. Finally, our thanks to everyone who attended Ardrishaig and Gigha services, which were so thoughtfully and fittingly conducted by Rev David Carruthers. The retiral collection raised £530 for Ardrishaig Parish Church.

CAMPBELL – Ewen, Lawrie, Iain and Joe would like to thank friends, neighbours and relatives for all the cards, kind words and messages of support received on the sad passing of Ina. Thanks to Rev Chris Fulcher for the comforting service to Catriona and Hamish Hoey & Sons, to Moreen Gracie for the beautiful flowers and to the Rowantree Hotel for the lovely spread. A big thanks to everybody who attended the church and graveside for their love and support, to everybody who gave floral tributes. Special thanks to the great nurses on Ward B and Ward I for taking such good care of Ina in her final weeks. To Dr E Jesperson and Dr Fiona MacLennan, to Jane King for all her hard work, to all staff at Lynn Court, to all staff a Lynnside Day Centre, Mearns Carers, especially Particia Thompson Clark, to all staff at the TSB and Karen Cox. A retiral collection was made on behalf of Alzheimer’s Scotland and Oban and Lorn Dementia Support.

O’HALLORAN – The family of Dougie O’Halloran would like to thank everyone for all their sympathies and kindness since his passing in February.

MEMORIAMS

COUTTS – Treasured memories of my dear mother Ishbel, who died March 8, 1992, my dear father Alex, died June 17, 1976, my aunt Jean, died October 26, 1988 and my brother Alistair, died November 2, 2007.

Precious memories never fade away.

– Cathie, Inverness

LEITCH – In loving memory of my dear wife, Myra, mum and grandma who died so suddenly on March 9, 2005.

Twelve years have passed since that sad day

You closed your eyes and slipped away

No one will understand what I go through every day

My life is sad and lonely without you

You have left lots of memories and photographs too

And they will stay in my heart

Until God comes to take me away to Heaven to be with you

Gus An Coinnichidh Sinn A-Rithist

– Ivor, Neil, Debbie and family.

MACDONALD – In loving memory of my dear brother and our uncle Dian, who died March 7, 1977.

Loved and remembered always.

– Freena and family, Bunessan.

MACEWAN – In loving memory of Alex our beloved son, brother and uncle.

To us you were someone special

Someone set apart

Your memory will live forever

Engraved within our hearts

– Your loving mum and family

MACKECHNIE – Iain (Ketch) MacKechnie, died March 13, 2016.

Fondly remembered by his friends.

– Moira, George, Jean and the MacKinnon family.

MACPHAIL – In memory of Allan, March 11, 2004.

Forever in my thoughts.

– Maureen.

MACPHAIL – In loving memory of my dear nephew Allan, who passed away March 11, 2004.

Loved and remembered always.

– Auntie Ann.

MACPHAIL – Allan, lovingly remembered.

– Jennifer x

MACPHEE – Treasured memories of a much loved son and brother Fraser, who died tragically in an accident on March 8, 2002.

In God’s hands but forever with us and in our hearts.

– Mum, Dad, Catriona, Niall, Ruaridh and Arran.

MAXWELL – In loving memory of a dear husband, dad and granddad Alexander, died March 7, 2009.

Words could never express exactly how we feel

How, until we meet again our hearts will never heal

You were so understanding, so gentle kind and good

And whenever we had problems you’d help us all you could

We miss you so very much throughout every single day

And take comfort in the memories that never fade away.

– Margaret and family.

McLEAY – (née Clinch). In loving memory of Hilary Anne our beloved daughter, sister and mother who sadly left us all March 13, 2001.

Love you and miss you always.

– Mum, Dad, Albert, Elaine, Anita and Hannah.

NICHOLSON – In loving memory of Jessie, who died March 11, 2000.

Loved and remembered every day.

– The Nicholson families

OMAND – Treasured memories of a loving mother, mother-in-law and precious nana, Cathie, Isle of Tiree who sadly passed away on March 14, 2008

We hold you close within our hearts

And there you will remain

To walk with us throughout our lives

Until we meet again.

– Rosemary, Ina, John, Murray, Norma and families,

Tiree, Lewis and Renfrew.

RENNIE – In loving memory of dearest mum Mary Elizabeth Rennie (née Robertson), one time of Oban.

Always missed

Always in our hearts

– Inserted by her loving daughter and son in law Angela and David.

RYDINGS – Hughie. Remembering our dear dad and granddad who was taken from us on March 6, 1997.

We think about you always

We talk about you still

You have never been forgotten dad

And you never will.

Also remembering our mum and nana, Edie, who would have been 80 years old on March 17, 2017.

Still missed and loved every day.

– Mel, Chris and families.

STEWART – In loving memory of a precious mammy, granny and great granny, Maryann (Maisie), died Belford Hospital March 11, 2016.

You closed your eyes and slipped away

When Jesus called for you that day

A love we cannot replace

So precious full of love and grace

Sleep in peace mum

Love you forever.

– Your loving daughter Christina xx

STEWART – In loving memory of our mother, granny and great granny,

Maryann (Maisie), died March 11, 2016 in the Belford Hospital Fort William.

A year ago you left us

We watched you slip away

You left us broken hearted

We couldn’t make you stay

A gentle loving lady

Honest, kind and true

Until we meet again

We miss you

Rest in peace my precious mother

With our family gone before

I love you with all my heart and soul.

– Inserted by Catherine, John and family, Ballachulish.

STODDART – In loving memory of our dear mother Isabella Livingston, passed away March 12, 1990.

Forever in our thoughts.

– The family, Glasgow.