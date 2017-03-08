‘Can-do’ attitude helps community beat £100,000 target to build new school

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

More than £150,000 has been raised to fund a community owned school in Lochaber in just three months.

To finance the building of a new school in the area, Strontian Community School Building (SCSB) launched a community share offer last December aiming to raise £100,000 – the amount it believes is required make the project viable.

The fundraising closed on February 28 for interested parties to participate in the scheme, which currently stands at over £151,300.

Chairman of the SCSB board, Rev Donald McCorkindale said: ‘We are delighted with the response to the community share offer. The project is now financially viable.

‘The various threads of the project are coming together and we hope in the coming weeks to share news confirming the land purchase and construction contract award.’

Kate Forbes, MSP for Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch, tabled a motion in Holyrood to congratulate the efforts.

Ms Forbes added: ‘I am pleased that there is cross-party support in the Scottish Parliament chamber for the Strontian Community School Building project.

‘The folk in Strontian are a pioneering example of the innovation and ‘can-do’ spirit that typifies villages across the Highlands.

‘What is even more impressive, is that this building is not only being designed in a flexible manner so that it can revert to affordable housing units if required in the future, but its creation will lead to apprenticeship and training opportunities – and hopefully retaining people in the area.

‘The project board are to be heartily congratulated for their vision and leadership, and I look forward to seeing how the initiative develops over the coming months.’

Once completed, it is thought that the community-owned school building – which will be leased to Highland Council – will be the first of its kind in Scotland.

The cost of the project is estimated at £850,000.