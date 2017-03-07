Yacht club honours North Connel couple

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

North Connel couple Roger and June Rhodes were presented with an Annie Award at the Royal Highland Yacht Club’s annual fitting-out supper held at the Royal Hotel in Oban on Saturday March 4. Some 85 club members attended the supper.

The award, along with others, was presented by David Wilkie, a club trustee and previous commodore of the club, and retired director of Ardfern Yacht Centre.

Philippa Clarke accepted the award on behalf of Roger, 72, and June, 69, who were unable to attend.

The Annie commemorative plaque was presented as recognition for Roger and June’s work within the club, but more especially as recognition for initiating the club’s social sailing network.

The network was designed to facilitate regular club social sailing throughout the cruising season using a simple email forum and has been immensely successful.

The idea was adopted by the club committee in 2014 and has since gone from strength to strength with more than 120 members participating.

Roger said: ‘We really appreciate receiving the award from the club committee headed by commodore Boyd Holmes and for choosing the scheme for recognition and we in turn thank the club committee and sailing members for their continued support.

‘We would also like to thank Philippa and Martin Clarke for taking over the management of the scheme so enthusiastically last year.’

Martin and Philippa, who live in Lancaster, sail throughout the summer in their yacht Diotima on the West Coast of Scotland out of Oban.