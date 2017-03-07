We want Spam – a lot!

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The curtain came down on another successful Spotlight Musical Theatre show on Saturday night (March 4).

Monty Python’s Spamalot was a brave choice of the Oban-based group, but it was one that paid off in spades, not least because audiences nearly didn’t get to see it. Thanks to director Kevin Baker’s persistence, however, the theatre gods smiled favourably on them and a licence was granted ahead of a possible UK tour in 2018 (sadly, not by the Oban team!).

And what a show it was, thanks to the brilliant delivery, comic timing, singing and dancing talent of the theatre group.

The lead characters all gave outstanding performances – David Johnston made me laugh out loud with his brilliant French accent as The Taunter, while Aimie MacDonald was both funny and has an incredible voice. And I must not forget The Oban Times very own Stephen Day, who was the perfect Patsy.

However, this really was a team effort and the dedication and hard work – both on the stage and behind the scenes – was clear to see.

Monty Python would no doubt be a challenge for any theatre company, but not only were SMT’s lead characters spot on, the costumes, choreography and singing were all outstanding. And thanks to the stage crew, light and sound team, the whole effort was fantastic.

All I can say is that any professional UK tour has a lot to live up to…