The Oban Times in New Zealand
The Oban Times occasionally finds itself reaching surprisingly far. Regular reader Flora Swietlicki emailed this photograph, taken by Corinna Lines, with a note saying: ‘I just thought I’d send in this picture of myself taken in Oban Street, Wellington, New Zealand, recently, reading my favourite paper!’