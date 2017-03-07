Stornoway arts centre is blown away by funding

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Stornoway arts organisation An Lanntair has received £10,000 from wind farm charity Point and Sandwick Trust which will be spent on its Education and Outreach work across the islands.

The money comes from the profits of the trust’s community-owned wind farm at Beinn Ghrideag on the outskirts of Stornoway. This will be the first instalment of a £20,000-a-year commitment to the arts centre.

Point and Sandwick Trust general manager Donald John MacSween said it had committed the £20,000, ‘because we recognise that the arts and culture are very important — and very often in terms of supposed austerity they are the first budgets to be attacked’.

An Lanntair does work throughout the islands, including primary school workshops such as a successful tour of Lewis and Harris primary schools by multi-media artist Julie Brook during her exhibition.

There are also adult education projects offering lessons in subjects including kilt making, life drawing and guitar.

The funding will allow more dance classes to take place as well as dance and theatre summer schools, art and drama clubs and a film club.

A social inclusion project whereby spaces in the arts centre are made available to groups from Grianan or Ardseileach centres will also benefit from the funding.

An Lanntair Chief executive Elly Fletcher said: ‘It’s really unusual to have a funder interested in funding our core organisation and that makes a huge difference because it means that our staff are free to come up with new creative ideas and make them happen without having to project that financially.

‘One of the things that happens to us a lot is that we secure project funding, we raise the expectations of the community and we deliver an amazing project — and the funding disappears and there’s a gap while we try to source funding again and start again.

‘The beauty of this type of support is that we are able to continue that engagement with the community and we don’t let anyone down. There’s no gap.’