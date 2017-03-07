Right of reply after radio show

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Sir,

I am reliably informed that, following a radio broadcast on Sunday February 5, an anonymous complaint was received by the radio station regarding information I shared, saying it was not accurate and therefore untrue.

I think it is only fair I have the opportunity to discuss this with the complainant but as it was anonymous I have no way of reaching them.

I received almost 30 phone calls that day and was not challenged on anything I said.

I will gladly meet the complainant anywhere or anytime that is convenient to them and would ask them to contact me on any of the numbers below. Or, if he or she prefers, I hold a surgery on the first Friday of every month in the council offices at Albany Street and have done so since being elected in 2007.

I would be delighted to be given the chance to discuss with he or she anything they may wish or need to have clarified.

Councillor Roddy McCuish,

Argyll and Bute Council.