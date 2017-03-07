Mallaig fisherman up for top industry award

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

A passionate fisherman from Mallaig has been shortlisted for a prestigious award.

Aaron McLean is in the running for the young fisherman of the year in the Fishing News Awards which are the UK’s only fishing industry awards programme.

A spokesperson from the awards said: ‘From a young age Aaron has been passionate about fishing, taking every opportunity to get out to sea as soon as he was old enough. He has proven his ability to skipper his father’s boat, the Caralisa OB956, and shown commitment to what could be seen as a declining industry on the West Coast.

‘Always keen to learn, interested in fully understanding the legislation that affects fishing, and talking with other fishermen, Aaron is committed to supporting the fishing industry in and around Mallaig.’

Pat Eggington, publisher of Fishing News, said: ‘The strength of the nominations we’ve received this year has been impressive. People in commercial fishing work tirelessly to provide the UK and Ireland with the highest quality fresh seafood. We wish to celebrate the determination and professionalism shown by everyone involved in the fishing industry, and to highlight how vital a role is played by so few.’

To see the full shortlist for the event, which is to be held in Aberdeen on May 25, and to vote for your favourite, visit the www.fishingnews.co.uk/awards