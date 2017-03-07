Letters: Clark Cross

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Sir,

Environmental Secretary Roseanna Cunningham has urged councils to introduce new ‘low emission zones’ banning transport vehicles and high emission cars from city centres or being charged a toll to enter.

The SNP has said it will press ahead with this if it wins the local elections in May.

Even more reason to turn out and vote for any party other than the SNP.

The SNP dominated Scottish Government, aided and abetted by the Greens, also wants to impose a workplace parking levy where companies with a private car park will have to pay a tax approaching £400 a space.

This is blatant hypocrisy since the SNP spent £1.15 million in 2015/2016 on the luxury Government Car Service to ferry politicians around.

No buses, trains, walking or cycling for them whilst they tell the public to get out of their cars and use public transport.

Use your vote in May.

Clark Cross

138 Springfield Road

Linlithgow