Last chance for congress funding

The deadline for the 2017 Peter Howgate Award is rapidly approaching – March 31.

This award, granted by the International Association of Fish Inspectors, will fund the attendance of a young fish technologist (under 30 years of age) to the IAFI World Seafood Congress 2017 (see www.wsc2017.com), to be held in Reykjavik, Iceland, from September 10 to 13.

Application forms are available from www.peterhowgateaward.com.