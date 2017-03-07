Kilmore SWRI celebrate anniversary

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The February meeting of Kilmore SWRI was held on February 8, when the president Mrs Anne Ferguson welcomed 17 members. Business was discussed and noted.

Visitors for the evening were from Riding for the Disabled who gave a very informative talk on what they do, work that is all carried out by volunteers and one paid member of staff. They get no funding and have to raise all their own funds, which is why they have an open day in July.

A raffle was held and the funds was given to Riding for The Disabled. Tea was then served and competition winners declared.

Heart Shaped Cake – 1st Mrs. Maimie Nicholson,

Knitted or crotched pram blanket – 1st Mrs Ann Stewart, 2nd Mrs Mairi Morrison, 3rd Mrs Maimie Nicholson.

Anniversary

Kilmore SWRI 50 Anniversary was held on Friday February 24 in Kilmore Hall. President Mrs Ann Ferguson welcomed two founder members Mrs Margaret Fletcher and Mrs Mary McCorkindale, both now living in Oban, and Mrs Ann Love, of Southend, Kintyre, who is an honorary member, along with Mrs Brenda MacLeod, Appin Federation chairwoman, and Mrs Alice Campbell, Taynuilt, Lorn Group chairwoman, plus 16 members.

Apologies were received from Livingstone, Taynuilt, founder member and Cecelia Currie, honorary member.

Grace was said before everyone tucked into a sumptuous meal which was enjoyed by all.

After the meal Ann Ferguson opened cards and gifts received from members, federation and group.

Mrs Margaret Fletcher was then asked to give a short talk on how the Rural started in February 1967, then she recited a poem she had written when the SWRI had their annual outing to Gigha nearly 40 years ago.

The cake was cut by Ann Ferguson, Margaret Fletcher and Mary McCorkindale, and was then served with tea and coffee.

Prior to the evening coming to a close flowers were presented to Mrs Margaret Fletcher, Mrs Mary McCorkindale and Mrs Ann Love.

All present had a very thoroughly and enjoyable evening.