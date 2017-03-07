Janice scoops £1,300 in lotto draw

Janice MacPhee won the £1,300 jackpot in the Kilmallie lotto draw on March 5. The winning numbers were 4, 9 and 14.

The winning numbers in the Ballachulish shinty lotto were 3, 15 and 20. There were no winners and so the jackpot goes up to £1,000 for this week’s draw.

There were no winners of the Caol Community Centre Bingo Lotto on Sunday March 5 so the jackpot goes up to £1,000 for the draw on March 12.

The winning numbers in the Fort William Golf Club lotto draw on Thursday March 2 were 4, 7 and 14. Peter Jackson was the lucky winner of the £100 jackpot. There is another £100 prize up for grabs in their next draw on Thursday March 9.

The winning numbers in the Caol regeneration lotto draw on Thursday March 2 were 6, 14, 20. There were no winners so the jackpot increases to £500 for this weeks draw on March 9.