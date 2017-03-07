Alleycats are crowned champs

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

After the final week of the Lochaber Building Supplies 10 pin bowling leagues at the Nevis Centre in Fort William Alleycats are the champions of the scratch division with 65 points followed by Don’t Give A Split with 50 points. British Legion Fort William are in third place on 46 points followed by The Shambowls on 33, Rotavators on 29 and Mis Fits on 10 points. The handicap division was much closer where Don’t Give A Split are champions with 51 points with Alleycats in second place on 46 points. British Legion Fort William are in third place on 42 points followed by The Shambowls on 34, Rotavators on 33 and Mis Fits on 22 points.

The best individual scratch game and two game scratch series of the season both came from Pam Weller (Alleycats) with 225/386. The top handicap game of the season came from Tony Weldon (British Legion Fort William) with 259 and the top two game handicap series came from Gillie Mullen (The Shambowls) with 472.

The best scratch team game of the season was rolled by Alleycats with 662 who also rolled the top two game scratch series of 1288. The Shambowls had the season’s top handicap game of 909 and the top two game handicap series of 1714.

In the final week the best games were rolled by Nicolas Brooke (the Shambowls) with 182, Tony Whitelocke (Alleycats) with 176, Pam Weller (Alleycats) with 172 and Alan Struthers (Don’t Give A Split) with 170. Nicolas Brooke took all the week’s other honours with the top handicap game of 237, the top two game scratch series of 326 and the top two game handicap series of 436. Team wise in the final week Alleycats swept the board with the top scratch game of 634, handicap game of 802, two game scratch series of 1248 and two game handicap series of 1596.

The top scratch average for the season went to Pam Weller (Alleycats) with 163 followed by Tony Whitelocke (Alleycats) with 155 and Ben Weller (Don’t Give A Split) on 152.”