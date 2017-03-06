Youngsters star as ladies ease to comfortable win

For their final home game of the season, Oban Ladies welcomed the Royal Dick Vet College (RDVC) to North Connel, with their usual ground at Glencruitten unfortunately out of action this week.

Conditions started out cold and wet, making it slippery both underfoot and for ball handling, but Oban were quick to make their mark on the game.

The opening try came after just five minutes for young winger Ellen Barlow. This was unfortunately quickly followed by an ankle injury to one of Oban’s props, Ellie MacNiven, and play ceased while emergency services attended.

After 40 minutes of paused play, and a torrential downpour of rain, the game restarted as both teams tried to warm up again after the prolonged break.

Oban had the unusual luxury this week of one substitute therefore 15 players remained on the pitch. Barlow managed to drive over the line under the posts again after only a few minutes, which was successfully converted by stand-off Lucy Stewart.

Stewart then carried on to score the next try herself along the wing, although missing the conversion on this occasion, kicking just short of the posts.

Whether Oban were tiring or getting complacent, RDVC were allowed to maintain possession and attack for the final five minutes of the first half, although failing to put any points on the board.

Following the half-time break, the Green Army rallied once more, regathering to get on the attack again. By this time the clouds had cleared and Oban had the advantage of having the sun behind them.

Once more, possession returned to the Oban Ladies, with the forwards driving up the pitch to make it over the line, but unfortunately the ball was held up.

After being awarded a scrum five metres out, they made sure not to miss this time, with another recent addition to the ladies team, Selina Keppie, making her mark. This was, once again, converted successfully by Stewart.

If any doubts existed as to their capability to play with the senior team, the 17-year-old high school students (who have all recently been dispensed to play at senior level) laid these firmly to rest, with every point on the board thus far coming from them, including the next try from winger Rachel MacDonald.

The penultimate try for Oban was courtesy of inside centre Claire MacFarlane, after spinning out of a tackle just short of the line to make the distance by the posts, once again converted by Stewart.

This was a special occasion for MacFarlane, after twice mistaking five-metre line for the try line in previous games. However, there was no doubt this time as she dived over the line, delighted to celebrate her first try.

The final try of the game for Oban was scored by front row Georgia Mitchell, previously denied when the ball was held up and therefore with a point to prove.

Once again, the final five minutes of the half saw RDVC gather momentum and an insight to what they are capable of was evident. This time they were successful at putting points on the board, but unfortunately it was too little too late, and the final whistle blew as they kicked a missed conversion.

This brought the final score to 43-5 to the home team, helping to secure their place at the top of the BT Women’s National League Division 2.

The next game for the girls will take place this Sunday March 12 away to Howe of Fife, who they just managed to clinch victory from by one try during their home fixture.

The ladies train at Glencruitten pitches on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6pm to 7pm, and all who are interested are welcome.