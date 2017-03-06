View from the Chamber: Lochaber lobbies over business rates

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

This week we heard that the Scottish Government has taken the decision to review the proposed changes to non-domestic (business) rates.

Lochaber Chamber of Commerce lobbied hard against the proposed changes collaboratively with the Scottish Tourism Alliance and the Scottish Chambers of Commerce.

Businesses across Scotland will see rates capped at no more than 12.5 per cent, recognising concerns that were raised with the Chamber by businesses in the hospitality sector across Lochaber.

Following on from this, Lesley Benfield, CEO of Lochaber Chamber of Commerce, will be meeting Councillor Margaret Davidson, leader of the Highland Council, to discuss some specific issues of concern.

Namely, these are: the role and accountability of the assessors across Scotland; the frequency of revaluations; transparency and scrutiny of rateable values calculations; notice of formal rateable values changes to stakeholders; and how the Scottish Government sets policy regarding exemptions, rate poundage, small business bonus scheme and higher tax supplement.

Chamber members are invited to comment on the issues by email to Lesley at ceo@lochaberchamber.co.uk.

If your business is not yet a member of Loch­aber Chamber of Commerce, find out more about the benefits by contacting Fiona McCormick, membership and events officer, on (01397) 705765 or by email membership@lochaberchamber.co.uk.