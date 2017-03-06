View from the Chamber

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Moutaineer and writer Hamish Brown has been announced as the 10th recipient of the Scottish Award for Excellence in Mountain Culture.

Dr Hamish Brown was the first person to walk all the Munros, mountains of more than 3,000ft (914.4m), in a single trip.

Dr Brown’s 112-day journey in 1974 involved 289 peaks and 1,639 miles, which he covered by walking, cycling and travelling on two ferries.

The 82-year-old, of Burntisland inFife, will receive the award next month during the Fort William Mountain Festival.

Mike Pescod, one of the festival’s organisers, said: ‘Hamish embodies the passion and the excitement that exploring the wild Scottish landscape entails, and the great desire to share this sense of adventurous wonder with others.

‘Not only has Hamish explored Scotland and many other mountain areas right across the globe but he has helped countless others do the same and find the same sense of satisfaction.

‘Hamish is a true exponent of mountain culture.’

The Outdoor Capital of the UK is proud to support the Fort William Mountain Festival 2017 in collaboration with presenting partner Jottnar and sponsors Three Wise Monkeys Climbing and the Nevis Landscape Partnership.

To find out more please visit www.mountainfestival.co.uk.