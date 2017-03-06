South Lochaber pay tribute ahead of win

SOUTH LOCHABER THISTLE V HELENSBURGH 4/3/17 Martin Munro fughts through a wall Helensburgh players. PICTURE IAIN FERGUSON, THE WRITE IMAGE
SOUTH LOCHABER THISTLE V HELENSBURGH 4/3/17 Martin Munro fughts through a wall Helensburgh players. PICTURE IAIN FERGUSON, THE WRITE IMAGE

Want to read more?

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Already a subscriber?

 

Subscribe Now

Both teams observed a minute’s silence prior to Saturday’s fixture at the astroturf in Kinlochleven in memory of the late David MacDonald.

South Lochaber Thistle held a minute’s silence in memory of David MacDonald before their match with Helensburgh. PICTURE IAIN FERGUSON, THE WRITE IMAGE. f10 SOUTH LOCHABER SILENCE 1no IF
South Lochaber Thistle held a minute’s silence in memory of David MacDonald before their match with Helensburgh. Picture: Iain Ferguson, The Write Image.

South Lochaber also wore black arm bands as a mark of respect.

The game was hard-fought and goals from Kieran Lopez, Keir Kennedy, Sean Noble and Andrew Maclean, along with an own goal, gave the Jags the three points.

Man of the match went to Martin Munro.