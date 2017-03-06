South Lochaber pay tribute ahead of win
Both teams observed a minute’s silence prior to Saturday’s fixture at the astroturf in Kinlochleven in memory of the late David MacDonald.
South Lochaber also wore black arm bands as a mark of respect.
The game was hard-fought and goals from Kieran Lopez, Keir Kennedy, Sean Noble and Andrew Maclean, along with an own goal, gave the Jags the three points.
Man of the match went to Martin Munro.