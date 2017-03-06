Police appeal for information following suspicious incident

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Police in Portree are appealing for information following a potentially suspicious incident in the town.

Officers received a report of an incident during which a female in her forties was left alarmed and shaken following verbal contact from a man within a vehicle.

Between 11am and 11.30am on February 28, the woman was approached by a dark vehicle in Somerled Square before an elderly male reportedly made unwanted and alarming comments towards her. The woman wasn’t physically harmed.

As part of ongoing enquiries, anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information is encouraged to contact Police on 101.